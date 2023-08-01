Trump 3rd indictment, Wisconsin 'fraudulent electors' plot at center

Wisconsin is at the center of the third indictment against former President Donald Trump, with federal prosecutors pointing to a fake elector plot in the Badger State.

According to federal prosecutors, Trump's strategy to stay in office was to use a number of "alternate" electors, including in Wisconsin, who would ignore the votes cast and choose him as president.

"To a certain extent, this is really stunning," said Mordecai Lee, UW-Milwaukee professor.

Jack Smith, US special counsel, speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The unprecedented indictment is focused on the 2020 election. The 45-page document lists four counts against Trump and centers around a conspiracy to use fake electors to steal the presidency.

"Wisconsin became one of the hubs of all of these activities," said Lee.

The indictment says Trump repeatedly made false claims of election fraud in Wisconsin and called for the results to be overturned, even going so far as to use false electors who filled out paperwork claiming Trump had won and submitted it to Congress.

"Wisconsin was so important in putting Trump over the top or not over the top that is the reason we’re getting so much attention," said Lee.

In July, Michigan became the first state to charge the fake electors. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul wouldn't comment Tuesday on whether that could happen here.

"We remain focused on following developments as they happen, and we’re going to make decisions based on our best judgment about what the law provides, what the facts show and what’s in the best interest," said Kaul.

Trump called the allegations a political witch hunt.

Lee said the indictment is historic and has boosted Trump's support.

"We’re dealing with a civics textbook case that is so unprecedented that one is just glued to headlines and news reports," said Lee.

As Trump leads the Republican primary polls, he is showing no signs of dropping out of the race, an election Wisconsin could once again help decide.

"Wisconsin has become the middle of everything political in America," said Lee.

The federal indictment was filed in Washington, D.C.