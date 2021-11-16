Truckload of food donated to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Thousands of pounds of food rolled into Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 16. It was a hefty donation that came just in time for the holidays.

"Dropping off four truckloads of food right here in time for Thanksgiving," said Scott Marshall with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

More than 400,000 meals were delivered to Feeding America Tuesday. The semi was full of donations thanks to Sendik's Food Markets.

Sendik's donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

"There’s a lot of Thanksgiving staples like canned vegetables and gravy and stuffing. But then there’s also wonderful regular, everyday pantry items," said Margaret Harris, co-owner of Sendik's Food Markets.

With about a million pounds of food, it is the largest donation Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has received in 2021. From green beans to potatoes – it's just in time for Thanksgiving.

"For this amount to be donated in time for Thanksgiving, it’s going to mean the world to so many people that might be dealing with food insecurity for the first time," Marshall said.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has seen a 27% increase in food distribution needs from before the pandemic. Supply chain issues have posed another challenge when it comes to food security.

Tuesday's donation was an early holiday gift for those who need it most.

"We’ll be getting this food into the warehouse and back out this week so it will be there in time for thanksgiving for a lot of the families who need it," Marshall said.

Learn more about how you can donate now and help Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin help others.