'Troubling medical trend:' Colorectal cancer rising in young people

It’s a troubling medical trend. Colorectal cancer is rapidly rising among people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Doctors say often, when the cancer is diagnosed, it’s already at a dangerous stage.

One picture after another highlights Shy Holder's vibrant life. She is a 32-year-old mother of two who’s in the fight of her life.

"I feel normal, honestly, aside from doing chemo. That sucks," Holder said.

Earlier this year, Holder was diagnosed with Stage 4 rectal cancer.

"There was a change in my stool patterns," Holder said.

Shy Holder

Before getting a colonoscopy, painful symptoms plagued her for months.

"When I started experiencing uncomfortable pain sitting, walking, standing, driving. My normal everyday life started to be affected… then it’s like OK. Something's wrong and I have to figure out what’s wrong," Holder said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Holder’s story is part of an alarming trend of younger people being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The American Cancer Society says colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in men under 50 – and the second among women of the same age. African Americans are also at a high risk.

"Something has changed in the environment, something that’s different about what people are being exposed to," said Dr. James Thomas. "We have ideas, but we’re not really sure why we’re seeing this increase of cancer."

Dr. Thomas is Holder's oncologist. The two met at a recent appointment inside Froedtert’s Clinical Cancer Center.

"These young people getting cancer, they often present with later stage disease. Often the cancer has metastasized and spread to other areas. And that’s certainly true for her," Thomas said.

Dr. James Thomas

Thomas said Holder’s treatment will include a combination of chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery to give her the best chance of beating the disease.

"For sure, advocate for yourself. Know your body," Holder said. "You can’t tell me no. I’m more of a let’s get to the bottom of the problem type of person."

Holder isn’t just fighting for herself.

"My kids. I don’t feel like they were given to me for me not to be able to raise them and help them raise their children," Holder said.

A mother on a mission to take down a rising disease -- for those she loves most.

Shy Holder

"Just know things are going to get better," Holder said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Holder told FOX6 News she has no family history of colorectal cancer.

The American Cancer Society says this year, the U.S. will see more than 152,000 new cases of colorectal cancer.