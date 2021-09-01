Expand / Collapse search

Triple shooting in Milwaukee leaves 1 dead, result of argument

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 1 near 15th and North. It happened at approximately 5:00 a.m.

The first victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was dropped off at a hospital where he died of his injuries.  

The second victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was dropped off at a hospital. 

The third victim, a 52-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was also dropped off at a hospital. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an argument. 

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

