Trevor Young accused in fatal shooting of man near 46th and North

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man located near 46th and North Avenue in January. The accused is Trevor Young -- and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the area of 46th and North Avenue on Jan. 6 where they found a deceased man in the driver's side of a station wagon. The victim died from a single gunshot, the complaint says.

Officers spoke with a person who manages a nearby business. She indicated the car "had been parked there for several days."

Homicide investigation at 46th and North, Milwaukee

Investigators examined the scene -- and recovered two .380 caliber casings from the floor of the vehicle. They also noted that the "driver's side window was down."

The complaint indicates a review of surveillance video from the area shows a car that parked next to the victim's vehicle on Dec. 29, 2020. Investigators reported that "the defendant (Young) was developed as a suspect through phone records analysis" -- as well as from a traffic stop in August when he was operating a car like the one that parked next to the victim's vehicle.

In addition, the complaint details a traffic stop of Young on April 21, 2021 -- in which a handgun "loaded with 12 unfired cartridges including one in the chamber" were found at Young's feet in the vehicle. In an interview with police, the complaint says Young admitted that he possessed the handgun. Young told police "he bought it off the streets in March, and that he knows he was a felon."

Young was expected to make his initial appearance in court on Monday, April 26.