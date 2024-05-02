Trenton police chase, Cedarburg crash; West Bend man charged

article

A West Bend man is charged with multiple felonies after he led authorities on a pursuit and crashed on Friday afternoon, April 26.

Prosecutors in both Washington and Ozaukee counties filed charges against 25-year-old Mikael Harmon. In all, he is accused of fleeing, resisting/obstructing an officer and second-degree reckless injury.

Trenton police officers and Washington County sheriff's deputies were involved in the pursuit. Authorities requested stop sticks, a criminal complaint states, but Trenton police said the chase was called off as the fleeing car approached 5 Corners and turned west from County Highway NN onto Sate Highway 60 – entering Cedarburg's jurisdiction.

Prosecutors said the suspect's black Mustang then ran a red light, the chase no longer in effect, and crashed into a red Nissan at the intersection of State Highway 60 and County Highway I.

A victim in the red Nissan, identified as a 46-year-old woman, had to be extricated from her car. Prosecutors said she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, including chest and head trauma. Harmon had a large gash on his head and was also taken to a hospital, police said.

Court records show Harmon was bound over for trial in Washington County court on Thursday, May 2. His cash bond in that case was set at $10,000. He has yet to appear in Ozaukee County court, records show.