Trenton police chase, Cedarburg crash; police investigate

A Trenton police chase ended with a crash in Cedarburg on Friday afternoon, April 26.

FOX6 at the scene found two cars with significant damage at the intersection of State Highway 60 and County Highway I. One of the cars was off the road in a grassy area.

A witness told FOX6 they saw someone get out of one of the smashed cars. It is unclear which vehicle was involved in the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.