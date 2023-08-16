Trempealeau County mink release, vandals free 3,000

article

Thousands of mink were released in Trempealeau County after someone cut a hole in the fence.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said it happened sometime between 11 p.m. Aug. 11 and about 4 a.m. Aug. 12 in the Town of Lincoln.

Officials said approximately 3,000 mink were released, and said there have been similar incidents in the past in the area.

Sheriff's officials warned other farmers to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact the sheriff's office at 715-538-4351.