Traveling asphalt scam; scammers recently in Waukesha County: officials

article

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is warning of a possible door-to-door asphalt scam in southeast Wisconsin. A news release says reports indicate these scammers were recently in the Waukesha County area.

DATCP urges consumers to be on the lookout for these transient home improvement workers who solicit businesses by claiming their truck broke down and they have leftover asphalt that needs to be used before it goes to waste. Transient home improvement workers are often unlicensed and from out of state. They can move quickly from town to town, making it difficult to track them.

The release says in general, traveling asphalt scammers show up unsolicited at Wisconsin homes and businesses and offer to sealcoat or blacktop a driveway for a low price. After a price is agreed upon and payment is made by cash or check, the crew begins work. Officials say the scammers may charge high prices for poor quality work or set a price for a job, begin work, then demand a much larger final payment before finishing the work. In some cases, only a base coat is applied and the promised top coat is skipped despite the consumer or business being charged for it. The crew may even take an upfront payment and run off with the money, doing no work whatsoever.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

DATCP officials say if you are contacted at your home or business about asphalt paving and/or sealing services, you are advised to turn the workers away and contact local law enforcement. Share with them a description of the workers’ vehicles and license plate numbers if possible. If you wish to have your driveway properly resurfaced, contact local, trusted contractors and gather multiple bids. Never pay the full price of a project upfront.

If you have been scammed by a transient asphalt crew and would like to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage. You can also contact DATCP's Consumer Protection Hotline by phone at 800-422-7128 or email at DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.