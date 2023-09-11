Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 27

article

Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s annual holiday tour returns to Fiserv Forum for two shows on Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at FiservForum.com, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Hunger Task Force. Beginning with the public on sale, a limited number of specially priced $39* tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.

"For 27 years you have helped make Paul O’Neill’s TSO stories a part of your holiday tradition," said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli. "And, for 27 years, our tradition has been to make every year’s tour better than the last for you. 2023 is no exception as this year’s tour will be the best ever. I can’t wait to see our ‘repeat offenders’ out at the shows and look forward to seeing the new faces as well."