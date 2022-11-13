Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park after pandemic

There were plenty of train enthusiasts at Wisconsin State Fair Park Sunday, Nov. 13, for the first Trainfest since the start of the pandemic.

Greg and Jane Blau never expected to be at Trainfest, but their eldest son started it all.

"We got him a LEGO train layout. A small one. It sat on our dining room table for a year," said Blau. "Finally, we decided we wanted our dining room table back, so we made a table out of plywood and put it down in the basement, and that's how it got started."

Thirty years and four grandchildren later, LEGOs and trains have become a family affair.

"It's caused us to do a lot of train shows, which has caused us to be together as a family," said Blau.

Hosted at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center, Trainfest has a variety of model trains, as well as people.

Trainfest is all about sharing the mutual passion that keeps everyone coming back, whether you love trains as an individual or come with your model train club.

"There was no Trainfest in 2020 and 2021, so it's been three years since we've seen some of these people and it's kind of like, a homecoming, a reunion. These are our train friends. We've heard it quite a few times. It's great to be back," said the Blaus.