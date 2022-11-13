All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park

Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers.

If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the fest, visit wistatefair.com.

Prices at the gate will be:

2-day pass: Adult $25.00, Child $15.00

Saturday Only: Adult $20.00, Child $10.00

Sunday Only: Adult $15.00, Child $5.00

Children 2 and under are free

.