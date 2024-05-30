Town of Holland house fire; firefighters locate deceased dog

article

Sheboygan County firefighters were dispatched on Wednesday evening, May 29 to a house fire in the Town of Holland.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to a home on County Road A. A 911 caller, who was a passerby, stated they could see smoke and flames.

When deputies arrived, they determined no one was within the residence. However, a dog was later located deceased inside the home.

No persons were hurt in this incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The following public safety agencies assisted with this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department, Fire Departments from; Oostbug, Cedar Grove, Waldo, Adell, City of Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg First Responders, and Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team.