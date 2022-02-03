Tourism Capital Grant program; Gov. Evers meets recipients

Gov. Tony Evers visits Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 3 to meet with recipients of the Tourism Capital Grant Program.

The state website says the purpose of the Tourism Capital Grant Program is to provide funding to assist local governments and tourism-entity nonprofits working to restore economic activity in Wisconsin following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers

Wisconsin intends to award up to $21.9 million in grants through this Announcement. Funding for this assistance is provided to Wisconsin by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

This is a developing story.