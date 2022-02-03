Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Tourism Capital Grant program; Gov. Evers meets recipients

Published 
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers visits Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 3 to meet with recipients of the Tourism Capital Grant Program.

The state website says the purpose of the Tourism Capital Grant Program is to provide funding to assist local governments and tourism-entity nonprofits working to restore economic activity in Wisconsin following the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Gov. Tony Evers

Wisconsin intends to award up to $21.9 million in grants through this Announcement. Funding for this assistance is provided to Wisconsin by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.

Eagle officer fired shots, driver fled traffic stop
article

Eagle officer fired shots, driver fled traffic stop

Shots were fired by an Eagle police officer Wednesday afternoon after a driver fled a traffic stop.

Report of shots fired near Marquette campus
article

Report of shots fired near Marquette campus

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired Thursday, Feb. 3 near 22nd and Kilbourn.

Explosive device detonated in Delafield, 1 in custody
article

Explosive device detonated in Delafield, 1 in custody

One person was taken into custody Wednesday, Feb. 2 in Delafield after an explosive device was detonated.

Della Wells' art empowers Black women, explores race

From pillow dolls to large-scale paintings and vibrant collages, Della Wells conveys a lot through her purposeful and colorful artwork.