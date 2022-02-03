Report of shots fired near Marquette campus

article

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired Thursday, Feb. 3 near 22nd and Kilbourn.

No physical injuries were reported. MUPD is assisting Milwaukee Police in this investigation.

The suspect is described as an African-American male in his 20s, 5'11" tall, with short hair and a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a puffy coat and black pants with a white strip going down the legs. He was last seen on foot.

There is no active threat to campus.

If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at 414-288-6800.