Report of shots fired near Marquette campus

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:42AM
Marquette University
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Marquette University

MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired Thursday, Feb. 3 near 22nd and Kilbourn. 

No physical injuries were reported. MUPD is assisting Milwaukee Police in this investigation. 

The suspect is described as an African-American male in his 20s, 5'11" tall, with short hair and a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a puffy coat and black pants with a white strip going down the legs. He was last seen on foot. 

There is no active threat to campus.

If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at 414-288-6800.

