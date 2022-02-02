Eagle officer fired shots, driver fled traffic stop

Shots were fired by an Eagle police officer Wednesday, Feb. 2 after a driver fled a traffic stop.

According to police, officers responded to the area near State Highway 67 and 59 on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of a reckless driver. A vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the report was located and a traffic stop was initiated, at which point the driver fled.

An Eagle officer ultimately found the vehicle and initiated a high-risk traffic stop with help from Waukesha County deputies.

Police say the driver failed to comply with commands and fled again – in the direction of an Eagle officer performing traffic control at the scene. That's when the officer discharged his firearm in the direction of the vehicle.

The driver, an Eagle man, 38, was hot hurt and was taken into custody. Police said he has "an extensive arrest record."

The Eagle officer, 38, who has five years of service, was placed on administrative duty per standard procedure.