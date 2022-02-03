Expand / Collapse search

Explosive device detonated in Delafield, 1 in custody

Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Wednesday, Feb. 2 in Delafield after an explosive device was detonated. 

According to police, shortly before 5 p.m. a Village of Hartland Officer witnessed an explosion in the wooded area near Palmer Street and Easy Street in the City of Delafield. Subsequent investigation revealed that an explosive device was detonated, and a suspect was immediately taken into custody. 

The residence of the suspect was searched, and more potential explosives were located, resulting in a brief evacuation of neighbors while the items were rendered safe by the Milwaukee Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit. 

There is no ongoing danger to the community and no additional information is available at this time.

