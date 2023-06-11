Tosa Greek Fest: Greek food, live music, rides and more
WAUWATOSA - Kick off summer festivals with Tosa Greek festival on Sunday, June 11. The festival is family-friendly, has free admission, great food and lots of fun. You can enjoy rotisserie chickens, gyros, Saganaki, homemade Greek desserts, a live Greek band, a Greek dance show, and so much more at different places at the festival.
If you would like to experience this amazing festival, you have until 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, to go to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church.