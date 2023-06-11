Expand / Collapse search

Tosa Greek Fest: Greek food, live music, rides and more

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wauwatosa
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Tosa Greek Fest: Greek food, live music, rides and more

Kick off summer festivals with our Greek festival. Family-friendly, has free admission, great food, and fun.

WAUWATOSA - Kick off summer festivals with Tosa Greek festival on Sunday, June 11. The festival is family-friendly, has free admission, great food and lots of fun. You can enjoy rotisserie chickens, gyros, Saganaki, homemade Greek desserts, a live Greek band, a Greek dance show, and so much more at different places at the festival.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you would like to experience this amazing festival, you have until 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, to go to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

Tosa Greek Fest desserts

Get a rundown of the homemade Greek desserts that you can find at the Tosa Greek Fest.

Tosa Greek Fest: Fried cheese

Get a inside look on a tasty tradition.

Tosa Greek Fest: Famous chicken

Learn about what makes Greek chicken different.