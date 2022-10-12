After Milwaukee County tornado warning, storm damage clean-up begins

Severe weather, including thunderstorms and possible tornadoes, pummeled southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The National Weather Service will try to survey areas on Thursday to determine if tornadoes did touch down. In the Milwaukee area, where there were reports of near-hurricane-force gusts.

Clean-up was underway in West Allis that afternoon after the severe weather uprooted trees and downed branches. As debris blocked streets and sidewalks, area residents worked to move things to the sides. One woman told FOX6 News what she saw as the storm rolled in.

"We heard that tornado siren and then, maybe, a few seconds I saw from the back window, the trees are just like (circling)," said Ljubica Susac.

The clean-up effort will take a while. West Allis officials said the city dump is closed for the rest of Wednesday because of the storm and will reopen Thursday at 7:15 a.m.

