Expand / Collapse search

After Milwaukee County tornado warning, storm damage clean-up begins

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

West Allis storm damage, clean-up

Clean-up was underway in West Allis after severe weather uprooted trees and downed branches, some streets left blocked by debris.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Severe weather, including thunderstorms and possible tornadoes, pummeled southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The National Weather Service will try to survey areas on Thursday to determine if tornadoes did touch down. In the Milwaukee area, where there were reports of near-hurricane-force gusts. 

Clean-up was underway in West Allis that afternoon after the severe weather uprooted trees and downed branches. As debris blocked streets and sidewalks, area residents worked to move things to the sides. One woman told FOX6 News what she saw as the storm rolled in.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We heard that tornado siren and then, maybe, a few seconds I saw from the back window, the trees are just like (circling)," said Ljubica Susac.

The clean-up effort will take a while. West Allis officials said the city dump is closed for the rest of Wednesday because of the storm and will reopen Thursday at 7:15 a.m.

More video, pictures from Milwaukee County

68th and Beloit possible tornado

Viewer video appears to show a possible tornado near 68th and Beloit on Wednesday, Oct. 12. A strong line of thunderstorms with strong winds and embedded tornadoes crossed southeastern Wisconsin. (Courtesy: Kevin Flack)

West Allis severe storm damage

Viewer video showed large trees down as severe thunderstorms with strong winds crossed through the area. (Courtesy: Daniel Stepler)

Image 1 of 7

Storm damage in Okauchee near Lake Drive and Lacy's Lane

FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.