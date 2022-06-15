Expand / Collapse search

Tornado near Tomah, western Wisconsin storm damage

LA CROSSE, Wis. - A confirmed tornado that left debris in its wake was spotted in two west-central Wisconsin communities Wednesday, the National Weather Service at La Crosse said.

A tornado spotted in Tomah was described as "large and extremely dangerous" and debris has been seen "lofted" on radar, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

'I'm in a tornado!' Monroe County driver captures intense video

A large tornado was caught on camera in Monroe County Wednesday afternoon in the area near Oakdale/Tomah. The storm went right over I-94, where it was reported multiple semis were blown over. FOX6 has obtained video from someone who was on the freeway right as that storm passed.

Storm damage Mauston

The tornado also was spotted 7 miles (11.27 kilometers) northeast of Mauston. It was described as "rain-wrapped," which made it difficult to see.

No information was immediately available about damage or possible injuries in either location.

The severe weather came amid a heat wave that pushed temperatures into the 90s and beyond Wednesday in a stretch spanning from northern Florida to the Great Lakes and covering about a third of the country’s population.