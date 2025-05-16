Tornado hit Dodge County; significant damage, power outages

The Brief Storms swept across Wisconsin on Thursday, leaving significant damage. A tornado hit Dodge County. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said many streets and highways are closed due to power lines and trees being down. The sheriff's office tells FOX6 News some people lost their homes.



Severe storms swept across Wisconsin on Thursday, May 15, causing significant damage. A tornado tore through Dodge County, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

Storm damage

What we know:

The We Energies outage map reported more than 14,000 customers without power as of 6 a.m. on Friday.

The cities of Juneau and Mayville, around 60 miles northeast of Milwaukee, received some of the worst damage as tornado-warned storms moved through around 6 p.m. The National Weather Service will be on site Friday morning to assess the damage.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said many streets and highways are closed due to power lines and trees being down.

What they're saying:

"We are stressing to everybody, to please avoid the City of Mayville and the City of Juneau if you don't live there," the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said. "We are trying to get things cleaned up."

Mayville storm damage, May 16, 2025

Dodge County storm damage on Thursday, May 15

The sheriff's office tells FOX6 News some people lost their homes. Crews rushed one person to the hospital after their roof caved in. At this point, only minor injuries have been reported to emergency personnel.

Waldvogel's Farm in Juneau reported severe damage due to high winds. They posted the pictures below on their Facebook page.

Waldvogel's Farm in Juneau, storm damage May 15, 2025 (Courtesy: Waldvogel's Farm Facebook)

Displaced residents

What you can do:

City of Juneau residents who have been displaced from their homes are encouraged to report to Dodgeland Schools 401, S. Western Ave, Juneau, WI.

City of Mayville residents who have been displaced from their homes are encouraged to report to the Tag Center, 1700 Breckenridge St, Mayville.

Dodge County storm damage on Thursday, May 15

