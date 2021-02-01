'Too many:' Mom of Sandra Parks pleads for peace after record year

On the heels of Milwaukee's most violent year, there was a call for peace Monday, Feb. 1 as mothers who have lost their children shared their stories as part of Gun Violence Survivors Week.

Milwaukee police say 190 people were killed in 2020, and a majority of those cases involved guns. It's the highest number of homicides since 1991 when there 165 in Milwaukee.

The impact of that violence is being felt throughout the community.

"My baby would be 16 this year -- 16," said Bernice Parks, mother of Sandra Parks, fatally shot when she was 13.

The mother's pain echoed through the basement of King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church.

"I didn't even see her graduate from school," said Parks.

Sandra Parks lost her life to a stray bullet as she sat inside her own home.

"My baby was loved," said Bernice Parks.

Her story shared common threads with others in the room, each impacted by gun violence, sharing their words as a wake-up call.

"We are so much better than this," said Parks. "It's got to stop."

There have been 12 homicides in 2021 through Jan. 31, police said Monday.

"We know that general unemployment, financial stress factors are all risks in fatal domestic violence incidents, homicides and suicides," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

During Gun Violence Survivors Week, community leaders vowed to work toward change, asking the community to do its part.

"The Milwaukee Police Department is only as good as the information it receives," said Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

The mothers inside the Milwaukee church said they hope something changes.

"We've got to step up -- save these babies," said Parks. "There's too many."