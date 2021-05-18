Milwaukee mother charged; toddler shot himself

article

Kwavaesha Alderson, 28, of Milwaukee has been charged after her 2-year-old son got hold of a gun, shooting himself.

Prosecutors say Alderson lost track of the gun earlier the day of the shooting.

Milwaukee police were called to a hospital around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, May 14 to investigate the circumstances surrounding a 2-year-old boy who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Once stabilized at that hospital, the toddler was transferred to Children's Wisconsin.

A criminal complaint states police interviewed the child's mother, Alderson, learning she had bought a gun several years ago for self-protection. The day of the shooting, the complaint states, Alderson said she realized her gun was no longer on her hip when she went to pick up her kids from day care – later forgetting about it.

Later that night, the complaint states, Alderson was at home watching Netflix when she heard a gunshot and rushed downstairs where the boy's father was. She said the father was screaming that the boy had shot himself.

When speaking with investigators, Alderson said her gun had fallen from its holster three or four times in the past, according to the complaint. She admitted that she forgot to retrieve and secure it upon returning home from the day care the day of the shooting.

Police searched the home near 48th and Marion, where they found blood in multiple locations and the fun on a bookshelf in the living room.

Alderson is charged with one count of neglecting a child – consequence is great bodily harm.

As of the May 18 complaint, the boy remains in critical condition at the hospital.

