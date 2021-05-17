29th and North shooting: Suspect sought by police caught on cam

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a shooting that happened near 29th and North Avenue early on Friday, May 14.

Officials say the suspect fired several shots around 12:40 a.m. Friday – subsequently striking the victims. He then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, 5'10" - 6'1" tall, with a beard and tattoos on his neck and both arms. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a graphic on the front, black pants, and gray and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.