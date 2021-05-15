Toddler shot, Milwaukee's north side; seriously injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left a Milwaukee toddler seriously injured near 48th and Marion late Friday night. The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The victim, a 2-year-old female, sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital. No word on her condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are not releasing any additional details at this time.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

