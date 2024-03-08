Tires dumped, Milwaukee business owner fed up: 'Very frustrating'

A Milwaukee business owner is fed up after dozens of tires were dumped on his property.

"They were all against the shipping receiving door and behind the dumpster," said Jim Vanderhout, business owner. "These tires are heavy because they’re truck tires."

Vanderhout found about 70 tires dumped outside of his business, Alfa Machine Company, at 24th and Purdue on Monday morning, March 4.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I had neighbors come by and offer their sympathy, but that was it," Vanderhout said.

The 77-year-old spent hours moving the tires to the curb like has had in the past – hoping the city would pick them up. Instead, he got a message from the Department of Neighborhood Services saying he would be cited and fined if they were not moved.

"It’s very frustrating. You should talk to my wife; she’s in tears," Vanderhout said.

Vanderhout said this is not the first time his business has been used as a dumping ground. Back in December, tires were left on his property. Neighbors tell FOX6 News it has been a problem for years.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Yes, all the time. Right down that street over there. It’s disgusting," said Johnny Childs, neighbor.

Vanderhout is tired of the mess that continues to pile up. He does not want to be responsible for cleaning it up.

Jim Vanderhout

"This has been going on for decades. I don’t think the dumping will ever stop," Vanderhout said.

FOX6 News reached out to the Department of Neighborhood Services, but has not yet heard back.