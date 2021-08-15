Tire off truck on I-43, struck 2nd vehicle, 1 hurt

A tire came off a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer on I-43 southbound near Hampton Avenue Sunday, Aug. 15.

Sheriff's officials said around 2:30 p.m., the lost tire then struck the windshield of a vehicle behind the truck and trailer. Someone inside that vehicle was hurt.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

Sheriff's officials said there were no significant or lengthy lane closures as a result of the incident.