Timothy Olson rape, ID theft cases advance after prison sentence

The Brief Timothy Olson appeared in Racine County court after receiving 33 years in prison for kidnapping. Prosecutors say Olson had a pattern of drugging or targeting intoxicated women. A preliminary hearing in the Racine County sexual assault and identity theft cases is expected in 60 to 90 days.



A man once dubbed the "Ripoff Romeo" is now facing additional charges in Racine County after being sentenced to prison in a Milwaukee kidnapping case.

Cases resume in Racine

What we know:

Timothy Olson, 55, appeared in Racine County court on Tuesday, March 31, as prosecutors move forward with sexual assault and identity theft cases that had been on hold for years.

Prosecutors say Olson had a pattern of drugging or targeting intoxicated women. In one case, he is charged with rape. In another, he is accused of identity theft.

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Both women believe Olson drugged them first.

The Racine County cases were paused in 2022 and 2023 while Olson’s Milwaukee kidnapping case moved through the courts. Earlier this month, a judge sentenced Olson to 33 years in prison.

"This sexual assault case shows a string of the defendant’s behavior of drugging or taking advantage of drunk women. Two of which, of those cases, in that pattern, those women have died," Racine County Assistant DA Brooke Erickson said.

Olson has not been charged in connection with any deaths.

A preliminary hearing in the sexual assault and identity theft cases is expected in 60 to 90 days.

Milwaukee sentencing

The backstory:

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Olson on Tuesday, March 17 to the 33 years in prison, as mentioned, plus nine months in jail and 24 years of extended supervision. A jury found Olson guilty of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and other crimes.

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Prosecutors charged Olson with kidnapping, two counts of burglary, misappropriating ID info and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing an officer in the case. He was accused of kidnapping the victim, who was 79 years old at the time, at gunpoint on the day before Thanksgiving 2022.

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The jury had the case for roughly an hour before it delivered its verdict, finding Olson guilty on all five counts.

Complete coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News covered the lead-up to and each day of the Olson trial. Read or watch more of what played out in court each day.