Timothy Hoeller Carroll threats case; DA seeks new mental evaluation

article

He once called a Florida school shooter his "hero." Now, a Milwaukee man is writing up bomb threats at the Waukesha County Courthouse.

Timothy Hoeller, 63, is charged with making terrorist threats against his former employer, Carroll University, back in 2002. The case was delayed for six months when a judge ordered Hoeller to undergo treatment at a state mental hospital. That treatment included forced injections of psychiatric medication.

Since his release, Hoeller has stopped takin his medication and resumed his practice of flooding the court with letters and legal filings.

Last week, Hoeller filed a letter claiming the prosecution of his case is unconstitutional – and that it would "explain why that courthouse has received bomb threats."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Now. the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office is calling for Hoeller's mental fitness to be evaluated again.

Related article

Hoeller is currently represented by former Waukesha County D.A. Paul Bucher – who declined to comment.

Hoeller is due back in court on April 29.