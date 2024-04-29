Timothy Hoeller Carroll threats case; declared not competent to stand trial

He’s charged with making indirect threats of a school shooting, and now a Milwaukee man faces a possible mental health commitment, for the second time in 18 months.

63-year-old Timothy Hoeller is charged with making terrorist threats against Carroll University in Waukesha in 2018 and again in 2022.

The school fired him from a part-time teaching job in 2017.

Last year, a judge temporarily committed him to a state mental hospital. Now, he could be headed there again, after a doctor declared him once again to be not competent to defend himself.

Timothy Hoeller

"lt appears that he has discontinued use of psychotropic medications since his last competency evaluation, leading to re-emergence of symptoms," judge Michael Bohren said in court on Monday, April 29.

Prosecutors requested the renewed competency evaluation after Hoeller sent the court a letter last month referring to bomb threats.

Hoeller disagreed with the doctor’s report, so the court set a contested competency hearing for Friday, May 3.

He remains free on bond until then.