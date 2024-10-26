Tim Walz Waukesha, Manitowoc visits Monday, Oct. 28

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will stop in Waukesha and Manitowoc on Monday, Oct. 28 – the same day JD Vance will be in Racine and Wausau.

Walz is expected to be in Waukesha for a "Get Out the Early Vote" effort for the Kamala Harris campaign. He will then travel to Manitowoc.

Both Harris and Trump have campaign events scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30. The vice president will hold a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Madison., while Trump will rally in Green Bay with guest speaker Brett Favre. Trump's campaign also announced a Milwaukee stop on Nov. 1 for the former president.

The continued presence of both campaigns in the battleground state signals its importance to the election.

Wisconsin is perennially tight in presidential elections but has gone for the Republicans just once in the past 40 years, when Donald Trump won the state in 2016. A win in November could make it impossible for Democratic nominee Harris to take the White House.

Trump won the state in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton by fewer than 23,000 votes and lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 by just under 21,000 votes.