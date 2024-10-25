Brett Favre to speak at Trump rally in Green Bay, campaign says

article

The Brief Brett Favre will be a guest speaker at Donald Trump's Green Bay rally next week. Kamala Harris will speak in Madison on the same day.



Brett Favre will be a guest speaker at Donald Trump's Green Bay rally next week, the Republican nominee's campaign announced on Friday.

The rally will take place at Resch Center on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Doors open at 2 p.m. with the event scheduled to start at 6 p.m., according to Trump's campaign website.

The Green Bay Packers legend made headlines last month when he testified at a congressional hearing that focused on the misuse of welfare funds, something Mississippi officials accuse Favre of doing. During that hearing, Favre announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will also hold a campaign event in Wisconsin that day. The vice president will hold a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Madison. Trump's campaign also announced a Milwaukee stop for Nov. 1.

Wisconsin is perennially tight in presidential elections but has gone for the Republicans just once in the past 40 years, when Donald Trump won the state in 2016. A win in November could make it impossible for Democratic nominee Harris to take the White House.

The continued presence of both campaigns in the battleground state signals its importance to the election.

JD Vance will be in Racine on Oct. 28. On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama and Tim Walz were in Wisconsin to support Harris, and First Lady Jill Biden will be in the state on Oct. 27.

Trump won the state in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton by fewer than 23,000 votes and lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 by just under 21,000 votes.