Expand / Collapse search

JD Vance Wisconsin visit; will deliver remarks in Racine on Oct. 28

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 23, 2024 9:39am CDT
JD Vance
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

JD Vance

RACINE - US Senator and Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance will visit Racine on Monday, Oct. 28. 

He is scheduled to deliver remarks at Racine Memorial Hall at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Vance was last in battleground Wisconsin on Oct. 20 when he campaigned in Waukesha. 

Former President Donald Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 6 when he campaigned in Juneau.

Related

Kamala Harris in Milwaukee; suspected drunk driver drives wrong way toward motorcade
article

Kamala Harris in Milwaukee; suspected drunk driver drives wrong way toward motorcade

A wrong-way, suspected drunk driver drove toward Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade while on I-94 in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 21.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former congresswoman Liz Cheney were in Brookfield on Monday, Oct. 21. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Since the conventions wrapped, Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz have visited Wisconsin a total of 11 times. Walz will be back Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Since the convention, Trump and Vance have campaigned nine times.