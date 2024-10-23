JD Vance Wisconsin visit; will deliver remarks in Racine on Oct. 28

article

The Brief US Senator and Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance will return to Wisconsin on Oct. 28. Vance will deliver remarks at Racine Memorial Hall.



US Senator and Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance will visit Racine on Monday, Oct. 28.

He is scheduled to deliver remarks at Racine Memorial Hall at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Vance was last in battleground Wisconsin on Oct. 20 when he campaigned in Waukesha.

Former President Donald Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 6 when he campaigned in Juneau.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former congresswoman Liz Cheney were in Brookfield on Monday, Oct. 21.

Since the conventions wrapped, Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz have visited Wisconsin a total of 11 times. Walz will be back Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Since the convention, Trump and Vance have campaigned nine times.