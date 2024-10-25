Kamala Harris Madison visit scheduled for Oct. 30

article

The Brief Kamala Harris will hold a campaign rally in Madison on Oct. 30. Donald Trump has a Green Bay rally planned for the same day and a Milwaukee rally scheduled two days later. Barack Obama and Tim Walz campaigned in Wisconsin earlier this week.



Vice President Kamala Harris will rally in Madison on Wednesday, Oct. 30 – the same day her opponent, Donald Trump, will rally in Green Bay.

The Harris campaign said the "Get Out the Vote" rally will be on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It will take place from noon to 6 p.m.

Harris was last in Wisconsin on Monday when she spoke in Brookfield.

Wisconsin is perennially tight in presidential elections but has gone for the Republicans just once in the past 40 years, when Donald Trump won the state in 2016. A win in November could make it impossible for Democratic nominee Harris to take the White House.

The continued presence of both campaigns in the battleground state signals its importance to the election.

In addition to his Oct. 30 rally in Green Bay, Trump's campaign announced a stop in Milwaukee for Nov. 1. JD Vance will be in Racine on Oct. 28. On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama and Tim Walz were in Wisconsin to support Harris, and First Lady Jill Biden will be in the state on Oct. 27.

Trump won the state in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton by fewer than 23,000 votes and lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 by just under 21,000 votes.