Tim McGraw at Fiserv Forum on April 19

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Fiserv Forum
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Tim McGraw performs onstage at a secret Standing Room Only show at Sunset Strip's Whisky A Go Go on July 24, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)

MILWAUKEE - Tim McGraw will perform at Fiserv Forum on April 19.

All tickets – including VIP packages – for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale starting on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. in each market. VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings – from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim – for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. 

Fans are encouraged to visit www.timmcgraw.com and become part of MCGRAWONE for more information. 