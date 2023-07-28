Tim McGraw at Fiserv Forum on April 19
MILWAUKEE - Tim McGraw will perform at Fiserv Forum on April 19.
All tickets – including VIP packages – for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale starting on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. in each market. VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings – from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim – for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.
Fans are encouraged to visit www.timmcgraw.com and become part of MCGRAWONE for more information.