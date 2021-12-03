Threat to Waukesha West students, officials conduct 'staggered evacuation'

article

Waukesha West High School students were released from class on Friday, Dec. 3 over an email about a specific threat to students during lunch.

District officials immediately contacted the Waukesha Police Department – and a decision was made to put the school in a HOLD designation where staff and students remain in the classroom to conduct business as usual but do not leave the classroom for any reason.

Due to this threat and under the supervision of the Waukesha Police, officials conducted "a staggered evacuation of all students from West High School for the remainder of the day."

Students who drive will be released first and will be allowed to get their keys from their lockers and drive home.

Next, students who are bus riders will take their bus home per usual as the buses arrive at Waukesha West.

Finally, parents looking to pick up their students are asked to report to St John Neumann Catholic Church located at 2400 WI-59, Waukesha, WI 53189 at this time.

Police presence at Waukesha West High School over threat to students

Parents should not go to the West High School Campus right now but rather St. John Neumann, where there is a police presence as well. Once the student drivers and buses have departed West, parents will then be allowed to drive from St. John Neumann to West to pick up their student(s). This will help with overall traffic flow.

On Monday, Dec. 6, the school will be in session as usual.

This is a developing story.