Threat to "shoot up" Racine school; pair of 12-year-old students arrested

The Brief Two 12-year-old students are in juvenile detention after allegedly making a threat to "shoot up" Racine Christian School, officials said. Racine police were dispatched to the school around 7 a.m. Wednesday. School administration proactively canceled classes for the day.



Racine police arrested two 12-year-old students, a boy and a girl, who they say made a threat to "shoot up" Racine Christian School on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Threat made to school

What we know:

Officials say around 7 a.m. Wednesday, officers were notified of the threat made by students to Racine Christian School.

School Administration proactively canceled classes — and Racine police made contact with both suspects.

The initial investigation determined it was unlikely the suspects would have easy access to firearms. However, some items located, including a map of the school, were cause for concern.

The 12-year-old students were taken to juvenile detention. Charges of making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct were referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office and Human Services Department.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.