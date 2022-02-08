Third Ward shooting: Wounded detective gets $10K fundraiser check

Andrew Wilkiewicz, the off-duty Milwaukee police detective shot in the Third Ward last month, was rewarded for his actions Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The Calderone Club presented a $10,000 check to the detective, with the help of San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana; both restaurants raised the money as a "thank you" to the detective.

Wilkiewicz suffered four gunshot wounds – shot while trying to intervene in a robbery at Shake Shack on Jan. 13. He was discharged from the hospital five days later.

The $10,000 check comes after Wilkiewicz was honored by the acting mayor's office, which proclaimed Feb. 4, 2022 as "Andy Wilkiewicz Day" in Milwaukee.

"This man's a hero," said Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said at the time.

Milwaukee Police Detective Andy Wilkiewicz