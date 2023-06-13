Third Ward shooting: Milwaukee man gets probation

article

The second of three men charged in connection to the 2022 shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective has now been sentenced. Dionta'e Hayes, 19, was given three years of probation.

Hayes pleaded guilty last year to driving/operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, attempted car theft and felony bail jumping. Additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. A judge initially sentenced him to one year in prison, but stayed that sentence in favor of probation.

Timonte Karroll-Robinson was sentenced to five years in prison for his role. The third man, Keasean Ellis-Brown, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two other felonies; he is scheduled for sentencing June 30.

According to a criminal complaint, a DoorDash driver had a food order to pick up at the Shake Shack. She parked her car outside the restaurant and had her three children with her. Once inside, "the staff told her that someone was taking something out of her car."

The complaint states the DoorDash driver saw a suspect running from her car and "getting into a silver car stopped at the intersection." When she went back out to her car, she found an iPhone, and her daughter "told her that the suspect got into the front driver's seat, looked back and said, 'Oh (expletive)' when he noticed the children."

The DoorDash driver went back into the restaurant with the iPhone and noticed the suspect walk up. The suspect demanded his phone and reached into the DoorDash driver's pocket to get it before he "tried lifting her up to slam her to the ground," per the complaint.

A man in the Shake Shack then identified himself as police, grabbed the suspect off the DoorDash driver and wrestled the suspect to the ground, the complaint states. The DoorDash driver said "she saw the suspect reaching for his waistband and that the store employees were yelling for her to get behind the counter. The DoorDash driver then "started running and heard two gunshots and then a brief pause, then three additional shots."

The detective, Andrew Wilkiewicz, suffered four gunshot wounds. He was released from the hospital five days after the shooting.

A police chase ensued shortly after the shooting, and authorities arrested Hayes and Karroll-Robinson.

Officers spotted the suspects' vehicle and tried to stop it near 27th and State. The chase stretched just over two miles until, near 29th and Burleigh, the suspects fled on foot in an alley after their vehicle crashed.

FOX6 News confirmed that the suspects' vehicle had been stolen from Menomonee Falls.