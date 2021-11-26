Third Space Brewing's German Chocolate Cake beer released
MILWAUKEE - What do you get when you put the flavors of German chocolate cake with beer? Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee has the answer.
The brewery's latest deconstructed dessert brews – German Chocolate Cake – were released on Black Friday,m Nov. 26.
The latest variants include:
- The Vanilla: 13.5% abv Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels with vanilla bean added for seven months.
- The Coconut: 13.5% abv Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels with coconut added for seven months.
In addition to their dessert beers, Third Space also had a few bottles of its special 5th anniversary Solera available for purchase on Friday.
