Third Space Brewing's German Chocolate Cake beer released

What do you get when you put the flavors of German chocolate cake with beer? Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee has the answer.

The brewery's latest deconstructed dessert brews – German Chocolate Cake – were released on Black Friday,m Nov. 26.

The latest variants include:

The Vanilla: 13.5% abv Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels with vanilla bean added for seven months.

The Coconut: 13.5% abv Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels with coconut added for seven months.

In addition to their dessert beers, Third Space also had a few bottles of its special 5th anniversary Solera available for purchase on Friday.