Third Space Brewing's German Chocolate Cake beer released

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - What do you get when you put the flavors of German chocolate cake with beer? Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee has the answer.

The brewery's latest deconstructed dessert brews – German Chocolate Cake – were released on Black Friday,m Nov. 26.

The latest variants include: 

  • The Vanilla: 13.5% abv Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels with vanilla bean added for seven months.
  • The Coconut: 13.5% abv Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels with coconut added for seven months.

In addition to their dessert beers, Third Space also had a few bottles of its special 5th anniversary Solera available for purchase on Friday.

