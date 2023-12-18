Third Space Brewing Menomonee Falls location announced

article

Third Space Brewing announced plans on Monday, Dec. 18 to open a new location at the corner of Good Hope Road and Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls.

The "Third Space Innovation Brewhouse" will join a new development that includes 173 apartment units and additional retail and restaurant spaces. The building will house a 10-barrel

innovation brewery and a kitchen for food service.

A news release says Third Space Brewing’s flagship brewery and taproom in Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley opened in September 2016. The location has been the site where Third Space has brewed beers such as Happy Place Midwest Pale Ale and Heavenly Haze Hazy IPA.

The approximately 5,000 square foot space in Menomonee Falls will include a 112 seat indoor taproom and a large covered outdoor patio, along with outdoor common areas with fire pits and other elements.

Third Space Brewing

The release says construction onsite has already begun -- and the development timeline includes a grand opening goal of June 2024.