Thieves steal from Menomonee Falls bar; cash intended for veterans

The Brief Thieves stole cash from a Menomonee Falls bar – and it was caught on camera. The money inside the machine that was broken into was intended for veterans and other charities. The owners of the machines say they are not going to pursue charges.



Fistfuls of cash were taken from a Menomonee Falls bar – and it was all caught on camera.

Crime against veterans

What we know:

Danny Shepherd does not normally comb through hours of surveillance video at the Menomonee Falls American Legion.

"I’ve got video of them pulling into the back parking lot – coming in the post," Shepherd said.

Shepherd said on Feb. 8, video shows two people entering the bar. They order a drink and even tip the bartender. Later, they sit at two gaming kiosks on the other side of the room. Shepherd told FOX6 News the man at the machine broke two locks and opened it.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"If you were in here – you wouldn’t have even noticed," Shepherd said.

Managers at the Legion did not notice until a week later. The game stopped working. Shepherd looked at the receipts. Nearly $300 in cash was missing.

Something about the crooks' actions

There was something about the crooks’ actions that made Shepherd think this is not the first time he'd done something like this.

The owner of another nearby bar told FOX6 News the same two people came into Krueger's the same day and took cash from their games too.

What they're saying:

"It made me upset and angry. And disappointed," Shepherd said. "Most of the people who come to our post are very supportive of our post and veterans."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shepherd said the money stolen would have been donated to veterans or local charities. The Legion does not own the games – they are rented.

No charges pursued

What's next:

Menomonee Falls police say they stopped investigating when the owner of the gaming machines told them they did not want to pursue charges.

The Legion hopes by sharing the video, other business owners can be on the lookout.