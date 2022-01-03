Expand / Collapse search

Theodore Edgecomb trial postponed, due to COVID-19

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - The trial of Theodore Edgecomb has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Edgecomb is charged with shooting and killing Jason Cleereman, a Milwaukee immigration attorney, near Brady Street last September. Cleereman was the passenger in a car; Edgecomb was on his bike. Investigators say an altercation took place. Video shows Cleereman's vehicle follow Edgecomb on the Holton Street Bridge. The Milwaukee attorney hops out, and Edgecomb shoots and kills him.

The defendant fled the state and was arrested months later in Kentucky.

Edgecomb's trial is now expected to get underway on Jan. 31.

