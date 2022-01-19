Theodore Edgecomb trial: Jury selected, opening statements begin

The jury in the homicide trial of a man charged with shooting and killing a Milwaukee attorney has been selected, and opening statements in the case are set to begin.

Day two of jury selection resumed Wednesday, Jan. 19, with a second panel of 50 jurors brought in late Tuesday afternoon. This, as doubts were raised about the anonymity of the first panel after some jurors were shown on the court’s livestream.

Theodore Edgecomb

Theodore Edgecomb, 32, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the September 2020 shooting death of Milwaukee immigration attorney Jason Cleereman. Edgecomb pleaded guilty to two bail jumping counts related to the case Tuesday morning.

A total of 14 jurors were selected with two serving as alternates. It’s unclear what the makeup of the jury is as it was done in a closed courtroom because of COVID-19 mitigation protocols, preventing members of the public or press to observe the process. However, the hearings were broadcast on the court’s livestream.

Investigators say there was an altercation between Edgecomb and Cleereman on Brady Street prior to the shooting.

Surveillance shows Theodore Edgecomb riding a bike as Jason Cleereman's vehicle approaches

Cleereman, a Milwaukee immigration attorney, was the passenger in a car; Edgecomb was on a bicycle. Video shows Cleereman's vehicle following Edgecomb onto the Holton Street Bridge. The Milwaukee attorney hopped out, and Edgecomb shot and killed him. Edgecomb's defense team argues the shooting was self-defense, and that his possession of a weapon doesn’t prohibit their client from acting in self-defense.

Surveillance shows Jason Cleereman's vehicle pull alongside Theodore Edgecomb

Edgecomb has remained in custody since his arrest in Kentucky nearly six months after the shooting. Edgecomb, who was out on bond in a domestic violence case at the time and ordered to not possess any weapons, was also charged with two counts of bail jumping.

At least 14 potential jurors in the pool of 50 told attorneys and Judge David Borowski they had some prior knowledge of the case from media reports.

Jury selection was supposed to wrap up Tuesday, but the first panel of 50 jurors was struck after at least a handful of jurors were inadvertently shown on the court’s livestream. That brought into question the anonymity of the panel. Out of an abundance of caution, Judge Borowski brought in a second, new panel of jurors -- and the process started anew Tuesday afternoon.

Roughly two hours was spent asking questions of the potential jurors Wednesday.

Opening statements in the case are scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon. Because of the jury selection delay, the case will most likely run into early next week.

This is a developing story.