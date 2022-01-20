Theodore Edgecomb trial: 2nd day of testimony

The second day of testimony in the Theodore Edgecomb trial will take place on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Edgecomb, 32, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the September 2020 shooting death of Milwaukee immigration attorney Jason Cleereman.

Investigators say there was an altercation between Edgecomb and Cleereman on Brady Street prior to the shooting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Cleereman, a Milwaukee immigration attorney, was the passenger in a car; Edgecomb was on a bicycle. Video shows Cleereman's vehicle following Edgecomb onto the Holton Street Bridge. The Milwaukee attorney hopped out, and Edgecomb shot and killed him.

Surveillance shows Jason Cleereman's vehicle pull alongside Theodore Edgecomb

Edgecomb's defense team argues the shooting was self-defense and that his possession of a weapon doesn’t prohibit their client from acting in self-defense.

The jury hearing this case consists of two men and 12 women.

This is a developing story.