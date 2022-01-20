Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Theodore Edgecomb trial: 2nd day of testimony

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The second day of testimony in the Theodore Edgecomb trial will take place on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Edgecomb, 32, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the September 2020 shooting death of Milwaukee immigration attorney Jason Cleereman.

Investigators say there was an altercation between Edgecomb and Cleereman on Brady Street prior to the shooting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Cleereman, a Milwaukee immigration attorney, was the passenger in a car; Edgecomb was on a bicycle. Video shows Cleereman's vehicle following Edgecomb onto the Holton Street Bridge. The Milwaukee attorney hopped out, and Edgecomb shot and killed him. 

Surveillance shows Jason Cleereman's vehicle pull alongside Theodore Edgecomb

Edgecomb's defense team argues the shooting was self-defense and that his possession of a weapon doesn’t prohibit their client from acting in self-defense.

The jury hearing this case consists of two men and 12 women.

This is a developing story.

Holton and Locust shooting: Man wounded, suspects sought
article

Holton and Locust shooting: Man wounded, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 19 near Holton and Locust.

Barton home explosion, father dies nearly 6 months later
article

Barton home explosion, father dies nearly 6 months later

Augie Ridolfi, 77, has died following a July 2021 house explosion in the Town of Barton in Washington County that also left his son, Frankie, with burns over 75% of his body.

Wisconsin bills expanding gun rights; Assembly GOP ready to vote
article

Wisconsin bills expanding gun rights; Assembly GOP ready to vote

The state Assembly is set to vote on a package of Republican-authored bills Thursday, Jan. 20 that would dramatically expand gun rights in Wisconsin.