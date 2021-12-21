Theodore Edgecomb Jason Cleereman Milwaukee homicide hearing

A Milwaukee man charged with killing an attorney near Brady Street last September went before a judge Tuesday, Dec. 21. Lawyers on both sides argued about evidence that will be included in the January trial.

The trial of Theodore Edgecomb is set to begin on Jan. 3. While both sides argued about evidence, the judge made a warning not to turn this into a media circus.

Theodore Edgecomb walked into the Milwaukee County Courthouse weeks ahead of his trial. He sat before a judge as attorneys on both sides tried to bolster their case.

"There are certainly some motion issues to be resolved," said Judge David Borowski.

Edgecomb is charged with shooting and killing Jason Cleereman, a Milwaukee immigration attorney. Cleereman was in the passenger a car; Edgecomb on his bike. Investigators say an altercation took place. Video shows Cleereman's vehicle follow Edgecomb on the Holton Street Bridge. The Milwaukee attorney hops out, and Edgecomb shoots and kills him.

The defendant fled the state and was arrested months later in Kentucky.

His attorneys asked that evidence not be included in the trial.

"What is the probative value in a self-defense case of what he does after?" said Aneeg Ahmad, defense attorney.

Surveillance shows Jason Cleereman's vehicle pull alongside Theodore Edgecomb

It was part of a series of motions the judge ultimately denied.

"It’s relevant, and it’s not unfairly prejudicial," said Judge Borowski.

The defense team argued this is a clear case of self-defense, asking that video of Edgecomb punching Cleereman in the face prior to the shooting be excluded from the trial. The prosecutor argued against it.

"In order to understand this incident, the jury needs to see all of the available video as to what happened," said Grant Huebner, prosecutor.

Edgecomb supporters have held several rallies, including one ahead of the hearing on the steps of the courthouse--

"This is benign neglect," said Liz Brown, community activist.

The judge warned both sides not to play this case out in front of cameras.



"I don’t want this case turned into a media circus," said Borowski.

Cleereman family attorney statement

"It is with deep regret that the family and friends of Jason Cleereman have been put in the position of having to respond in the public media to outrageous accusations and outright lies put forth by defense lawyers and other people acting on behalf of Jason Cleereman’s killer, Theodore Edgecomb.

Theodore Edgecomb was an armed man who shot and killed Jason Cleereman last September, in the process taking Jason from his wife of 21 years, Evangeline "Angie" Cleereman, and from their two children.

Mr. Edgecomb did not act in self-defense, and this is not a close case.

Mr. Edgecomb was armed with a handgun that he carried concealed. He confronted Mr. Cleereman and his wife while they were in their car on Brady Street. Mr. Edgecomb acted violently first, reaching into the Cleereman car and striking Jason Cleereman in the face and injuring him.

When Mr. Cleereman exited his car in response, Mr. Edgecomb immediately produced his handgun and shot Mr. Cleereman in the head, killing him.

Theodore Edgecomb did not act to protect himself, and he was not attacked by Jason Cleereman. Mr. Cleereman produced no weapon, he threw no blows, and Theodore Edgecomb shot and killed Jason right in front of his wife, who was getting out of their car and saw her husband killed.

After he shot Jason Cleereman, Theodore Edgecomb ran from the scene. He fled Wisconsin, arrested six months later in Kentucky while using a car rented in another person’s name. Someone who thought they acted in selfdefense would never do any of those things.

At the time of committing this murder, Theodore Edgecomb was out on bail from Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties for felony domestic violence, carrying concealed weapon and drunk driving causing injury, among other charges. He was prohibited by two court orders from possessing the gun he used to kill Jason Cleereman.

Theodore Edgecomb robbed our city of a man who devoted his entire career as an immigration lawyer to helping people from all over the world become lawful citizens of this country and productive members of our community. He took away a husband, a father, and a community member who truly delighted in assisting people of all backgrounds and learning about their own cultures in the process. In addition to raising their children in our city, Jason and his wife Angie founded Walker’s Square Farmer’s Market in their own near south side neighborhood, bringing people of all backgrounds together.

Jason Cleereman committed his life and practice of law to equal justice under the law. For his wife, family, and many friends to be forced to respond to disgraceful and outright lies that he was threatening or used racist language - when anyone who ever met Jason would laugh at the very idea of that - is beyond offensive.

Some would seek to compare this case to another recent case in a blunt plea for racial equality. That is misplaced. Every case is unique and judged on its own facts. This is a clear case of Theodore Edgecomb’s one-sided violence, armed murder and flight from justice, one that a controversial verdict in another county does not justify.

Jason’s family, loved ones, and many friends and former clients are hopeful and confident that our community and court system will render appropriate justice."