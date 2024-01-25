Thefts plaguing Victory Garden Initiative; non-profit seeks help

A Milwaukee non-profit that helps gardens grow across the city is in need of a boost.

It's been plagued by thefts the last couple of years, with thieves having stolen thousands of dollars worth of tools.

Those tools include saws, drills, wheelbarrows and shovels. They've all been stolen from the Victory Garden Initiative. And now, it's getting in the way of the work they do, and they are asking for help.

Victory Garden Initiative in the Snow

It might not be the season known for planting seeds, but at the Victory Garden Initiative, it's always top of mind.

The non-profit has planted more than 7,000 garden beds across the city, with a focus on food deserts.

"We also make it available and free to the community," said Chelsea Cross, Victory Garden Initiative Board President.

Victory Garden Initiative building

Over the last couple of years, their hub in the Harambee Neighborhood has become a target.

"Some of our windows were damaged and smashed. We were noticing the locks on the doors were broken," added Cross.

Thieves have stolen everything from shovels and seedlings to saws and drills, creating obstacles for the non-profit.

"These were tremendous resources that were taken from our building, right under our nose," added Cross.

The loss has created setbacks. In 2023, the organization was not able to hold its annual blitz, where garden beds are created. This year, they want that to change, and are asking for some donations, as simple as shovels and buckets.

"We hope that we can reach our goal of providing 500 beds across the County of Milwaukee," said Cross.

They're hopeful, once the snow melts, help from the community will allow them to be like the plants they grow.

"I see this year being very fruitful for the farm," said Cross.

The non-profit has made some big security upgrades to prevent more thefts from happening.

Here is a list of the items the organization needs to be donated, new or used:

2 circular saws

4 cordless power drills

5 wheelbarrows

10 shovels

10 rakes

10 5-gallon buckets

You can coordinate a pick-up or drop-off by calling 414-209-4070 or emailing: helpusgrow@victorygardeninitiative.org

