Theft from Belgium landscape business; truck, trailer, loader stolen

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help following the theft of a truck, trailer, track loader and more from a business in the Village of Belgium.

Officials say just before 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, an employee at Nate's Lawn Maintenance reported the theft which had occurred over the weekend.

Someone forced entry into the secure business parking lot through a fence. The lock was cut.

A 2022 Ford F350 white flatbed pick-up truck, a 2023 D&K gooseneck style trailer, and a 2023 Caterpillar Compact Track Loader were stolen from the business. Several other equipment items were also moved within the property or damaged. The total value of the items stolen is believed to be approximately $161,000, officials said.

Officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office believe several of the stolen items have been moved out of state.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.