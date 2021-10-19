Expand / Collapse search

Theft at Ron's Gun Shop in Germantown, 2 suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - The Germantown Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred Oct. 9 at Ron's Gun Shop. 

According to police, two suspects entered the store around 11:10 a.m. One used a diversion tactic to distract the only employee, while the second accessed an unlocked cabinet and removed two pistols, concealing them in his pants. 

The subject who concealed the pistols was on his phone and after concealing the pistols, he turned to the other suspect, appearing agitated, and the two left. 

The suspects are described as male, black, 20-30 years old.  Both have a slim build. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It's believed they left in a black 2008-2011 VW Tiguan. The vehicle had an unreadable (on surveillance) temporary plate on the rear. 

Stepfather sentenced: 22 years in death of 6-year-old boy with autism
article

Stepfather sentenced: 22 years in death of 6-year-old boy with autism

A Waukesha man will spend decades behind bars in connection with the death of his stepson.

Waukesha fatal motorcycle crash was 2nd Sunday at busy intersection
article

Waukesha fatal motorcycle crash was 2nd Sunday at busy intersection

A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash at a busy Waukesha intersection. Neighbors say that wasn't the only crash that happened there that day.

Motorcyclist killed in Waukesha crash on Highway 164 at Racine Avenue

A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash at a busy Waukesha intersection. Neighbors say that wasn't the only crash that happened there that day.