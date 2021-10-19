Theft at Ron's Gun Shop in Germantown, 2 suspects sought

article

The Germantown Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred Oct. 9 at Ron's Gun Shop.

According to police, two suspects entered the store around 11:10 a.m. One used a diversion tactic to distract the only employee, while the second accessed an unlocked cabinet and removed two pistols, concealing them in his pants.

The subject who concealed the pistols was on his phone and after concealing the pistols, he turned to the other suspect, appearing agitated, and the two left.

The suspects are described as male, black, 20-30 years old. Both have a slim build.

It's believed they left in a black 2008-2011 VW Tiguan. The vehicle had an unreadable (on surveillance) temporary plate on the rear.