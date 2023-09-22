The Rock noise: Owner, Franklin leaders discuss potential solutions

Is it time to turn down The Rock? The owner of the Franklin sports complex had an "emergency meeting" with the mayor Friday.

The Rock's owner, Michael Zimmerman, told FOX6 News he is ready to make changes. He said roughly 80% of the details have been agreed upon, but they'll put together a memo of understanding that will be ready next week.

"What we have to do is a better job of being more mindful of the next door neighbors," he said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Neighbors, some living as far as a half-mile away, have complained about loud noises for years.

"It's really a very simple request: Manage the noise level, and then you will have happy neighbors," said Rebekah Kowalski.

To deal with the complaints, Franklin Mayor John Nelson called a meeting with Zimmerman and Jason Craig, the alderman who represents the area.

"They’ve been heard, and now it’s time for action," Nelson said.

"There's a lot of frustration from a lot of the residents, because they feel like they've been ignored for almost like a decade now," said Craig.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee County commissioned a $200,000 sound study. It found some noises traveled up to two miles. The report made recommendations, including that speakers facing the neighborhood be turned back to the ballpark crowd and the sound be turned down.

"Some of the things we talked about, sort of the easy ones – turn down the volume, turn the speakers in," Zimmerman said after the meeting.

Featured article

The Rock has a special ordinance that sets the facility's decibel limit at 79 decibels. The sound study found recently the city’s practice was only to find a violation if the sound monitor level continuously broke that limit for 30 minutes or more.

The neighboring residential Franklin neighborhood sound limits are 50 decibels – but the study found fireworks and concerts went over that level. Zimmerman said he's open to talk about sound barriers and decibel levels.

"We want an aggressive timeline with some tangible results," said Nelson.

"There’s a lot of small things we can do right away," Zimmerman said. "This is an economic powerhouse for the city of Franklin, arguably one of the one of the most important things they've ever done. So I would say we take that responsibility serious, right?"

Neighbors who lived here before this sports complex said they're ready for a quieter Rock.

"That'll have a double effect here, you'll have happy neighbors, you'll have neighbors, they're interested in going to the event instead of a lot of the neighbors who are shunning it right now," said a resident. "It definitely is a win all around."

The alderman said, if they don’t see positive changes, the Common Council could consider denying permits for future events.